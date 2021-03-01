The Chippewa Herald is available on Newspapers.com, an online home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States.
Current digital subscribers have free access to 2 years of the Chippewa Herald archives.
Already, 2021 has seen the passing of several notable people in news, entertainment and sports. A look at those we've lost this year.
Top photos of the day as selected by the Associated Press.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members o…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Harry Belafonte, Javier Bardem, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lupita Nyong’…
In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.
In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate, and more events that happened on this da…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried, Jason Aldean, John Turturro, …
Most Popular
Get a quick digest of today's top local news stories from The Chippewa Herald.
Chippewa County announced one new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,044 to-date (less than 70 currently active)…
The Chippewa Falls community is planning to get together to better the city of Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers Association has announced that the club’s community apiary in the Village of Lake Hallie will double in size fo…
Relive the sights of yesteryear through the Chippewa Herald's weekly Time Capsule series with short stories and photos of events and places pr…
Read through the obituaries published in The Chippewa Herald