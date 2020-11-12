CDC director, UW system president tour UWL surge testing site

“We want to see if we can drive down that spike,” says Thompson, who notes the UW system is the first in the country to have the surge testing program, with all state chancellors on board. “I’m very proud we are doing a service to stop this insidious disease.”

Knight reminds everyone to practice “the three ‘W’s’” — wash hands, watch your distance, wear your mask — in addition to getting tested, stating, “With these critical tools, whether we have a vaccine or not, whether we have treatments available immediately or not, those are the things you can do immediately.”

Of the pandemic, Thompson said, “We’re all in this together, whether you’re republican, democrat, liberal or conservative, Baptist, Catholic, agnostic — we’re in this. This is a fight to the finish, and until we get that vaccine and get back to normal, the testing is the best way to do it.”

As a University, UW-L has seen a decline in need for isolation rooms due to positive students, with 81 spaces being utilized Sept. 15 and the numbers dropping to the single digits or low teens since October. The percent positives for PCR tests administered on campus have also declined since early October.