CF woman named Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

She was selected Saturday in Delavan.

Nunes grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, where feeding calves and clipping dairy cattle for the county fair were just a couple of activities that helped shape her childhood.

During her teen years, she was heavily involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club. Nunes went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority.

In 2017, she shared her knowledge of agriculture and the dairy industry while serving as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.

Nunes interned at Redhead Creamery, where she sharpened her love of cheese. In 2019, she graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Communication & Marketing, and Animal Science, with minors in Agricultural & Food Business Management, and Horticulture. Upon graduation, she accepted a position with Kinni Hemp Company in River Falls.