To remain active and thriving for 100 years is something most organizations can only dream of, but one influential Chippewa Falls group is still going strong after a century of service.
The American Legion is a national organization aiding the country’s military service veterans and youth, and it has posts all around the United States. One of those posts, Post 77 in downtown Chippewa Falls, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. Congress passed an act on Sep. 19, 1919, to approve the formation of the original American Legion and just one week later on Sep. 26. 1919, Post 77 was chartered.
Commander of Post 77 David Oelkers said he is thankful to head the 267-member organization, adding that it is very satisfying to see the group thrive so deep into its history.
“I think it’s incredible, it really is,” Oelkers said. “It’s amazing for any organization to exist for 100 years, and for the American Legion to be here and as active and involved in the community’s activities as this one is, I think is absolutely amazing. We’ve got a dedicated group here who is fighting hard for veterans.”
The American Legion is based around four pillars of service. The first is veteran affairs (providing aid to military service members once they come home), the second is national security (making sure individuals support the U.S. military), the third is Americanism (teaching flag etiquette and encouraging acts of patriotism) and the fourth is supporting the children and youth of the country.
Services the American Legion provides in the Chippewa Valley include directing veterans toward resources to help them financially, professionally and personally, raising money for veterans in need and advocating for veterans in any way they can. Also, the American Legion Post 77 supports the youth of the area by sending boys and girls to Badger state athletics competitions and supports the American Legion baseball team by supplying fees and uniforms and equipment.
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce Lillevold is the president of the associated American Legion Auxiliary Unit 77 and said in the almost half century she’s been a member of the organization, she has seen the compassion from members of the American Legion continue strong throughout the years.
“It’s a tough thing to wrap my head around, because I’ve only been here for 43 years of it,” Lillevold said. “But the Legion is still very active with supporting the youth of today and is there for veterans whenever they need help. They care about what is going on and what problems might be having.”
One of the catalysts for the American Legion’s formation 100 years ago was to advocate for veterans when the government wasn’t holding up its end of the bargain, Oelkers said. When situations like Agent Orange during Vietnam was identified as a threat and the government didn’t act, Oelkers said organizations like Post 77 in Chippewa Falls continue to do whatever they can to fight for veterans when no one else will.
“Not only in our post, but around the United States, the American Legion has really fought for veterans, especially when it comes to issues having to do with post-traumatic stress (PTSD), Agent Orange a lot of afflictions our service men and women come home with that our government has been a little slow in addressing,” Oelkers said. “We really fight for those veterans who come home and need help.”
While they might not try and make headlines with their service to the community, that does’t mean it’s not there, said Harry Bauer, who served as Post 77 Commander for five years and is now the District 10 Commander for the American Legion. He added that the stereotype of the American Legion an organization formed just to give old veterans an excuse to get together is no more than a myth 100 years into its existence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.