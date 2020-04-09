Chippewa Falls restaurant owner reaches out to help feed folks in need

It has typically been a few meals each day.

“We’ll have a few every night; it may be eight or 10,” he said.

People can pick up the meals at the restaurant, but Kleich said his restaurants will deliver up to 10 miles away.

Kleich is stunned by the feedback he’s received on Facebook and from the public.

“The response has been tremendous from the whole community,” he said. “I’ve had donations given to me to help pay for those meals. The comments are so heart-warming, and that’s why I do it.”

His favorite story is when a daughter of a woman tipped off his staff that her mom was turning 75 and needed a warm meal.

“Our staff got her a cake and flowers and a card, and we all signed it,” Kleich said. “She had tears at the door when she got it.”

Getting ready to go

Between the two locations, Kleich usually has 50 employees, most of whom are part-time workers. However, since mid-March, he has reduced staff to just five workers at each restaurant. He has some good days – his Friday night fish fry still has great sales figures – but he is otherwise seeing slow numbers.