 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class of '21: Look for grad tribute in Wednesday's Herald; share photos for gallery
0 comments
alert top story

Class of '21: Look for grad tribute in Wednesday's Herald; share photos for gallery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Recessional

With diplomas in hand, members of the Westby Area High School Class of 2021 close their graduation ceremony with the recessional, Saturday morning.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Times

Congratulations to the Class of '21. As you cheer on your favorite graduate, share photos for the Class of '21 gallery that we'll post regularly for our readers on social media. We'll publish some of your photos too. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Send photos to letters@chippewa.com. Include the graduate's name and school and your contact information. 

And look for our tribute to grads in Wednesday's Herald.

IN PHOTOS: Congrats to the Class of '21

Congratulations to the Class of '21. As you cheer on your favorite graduate, share photos for this gallery that we'll post regularly for our readers on social media. We'll publish some of your photos too. Westby grads are featured to start.

Send photos to either news@lacrossetribune.com or letters@lacrossetribune.com. Include the graduate's name and school and your contact information. 

1 of 5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

0:45
Time lapse of Brood X cicada emerging
News
AP

Time lapse of Brood X cicada emerging

  • 0

Time lapse of Brood X cicada emerging

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News