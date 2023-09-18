The Neighbors of Dunn County will mark the 10-year anniversary of the opening of the nursing home's new buildings with a fall festival themed celebration on Oct. 1.

The event is free and open to the public, according to a press release. It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Neighbors Central building.

“This is a big milestone so we wanted to do something special for the residents, employees and the public,” said Alyssa Doughty, life enhancement mentor and volunteer coordinator for The Neighbors of Dunn County, 2901 Forbes Ave., Menomonie.

Among the activities are a pumpkin painting and a coloring contest from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., kid's games from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a cake walk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. Music from Rich Schroeder and food trucks will also by at the event.