Country Boom announces Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Diamond Rio as this year's headliners

This is just the first group of artists announced for Country Boom’s 2021 line-up, and other headliners and musical performances will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Safety protocols for COVID-19 are expected to be released soon, but officials said they anticipate a safe event.

“Luckily we are ahead of the curve in a way, that all of our ‘tickets’ and majority of our transactions are accomplished through wristband RFID technology, where very little handling of physical dollars takes place,” Holthaus said.

“In addition, being outside in a very big space, we will have multiple areas where those who have COVID concerns can safely distance themselves, as well as adding more sanitized serving stations,” he said.

The music fest, first founded in 2018, will be hosted at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem from July 8-10. Tickets purchased for last year’s postponed show can be used for the 2021 event. More information on tickets and the event can be found at countryboom.com.

