County ordering fewer doses of vaccine, planning to offer Pfizer to 12-15-year-olds

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three states have already started vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds with Pfizer, after that vaccine was approved last week for that age group. However, Wisconsin has not authorized doses for those teens yet.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said state officials are reviewing data on efficacy and safety, but she anticipates it will be approved soon. While the county's public health department is not giving Pfizer, multiple health clinics in the county have a supply, she added.
"This decision will bring us one step closer to reaching our goals," Weideman said.
Vaccinations in Chippewa County are now half of what they were in early April. In the past week, the county gave 1,891 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which is down from 2,215 doses a week ago, and well behind the high point of 4,086 doses given five weeks ago.
A Johnson & Johnson clinic was held at the courthouse Wednesday, and a Moderna clinic will be held there 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Weideman said the drop in demand for vaccines has made them reduce their supply.
"We are starting to order fewer doses of vaccine," Weideman said. "We look at the interest of the vaccines in the community. Thankfully, we've not had any wasted vaccines."
Overall, 26,816 Chippewa County residents (41.5%) have received one dose, with 24,131 people (37.3%) having completed their vaccine series. She said 727 people (3%) who are eligible for a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer have still not gotten it. She reiterated that those people can still get a second dose.
Weideman stressed the safety and efficacy of all three vaccines. She is aware of just one county resident who was fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Roughly 83.5% of Chippewa County's seniors (ages 65+) have now received at least one dose, up from 83.0% a week ago.
No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the sixth straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.
Cases, positivity rate, tick higher
In the past week, 45 people tested positive for the virus out of 253 tests given (17.7%). A week ago, 37 people tested positive from 260 tests given (14.2%). Two weeks ago, 25 people tested positive from 208 tests (12.0%).
For the third straight week, the county remains at a “high risk level,” which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Statewide, just 1 percent of COVID-19 cases are considered active.