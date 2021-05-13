County ordering fewer doses of vaccine, planning to offer Pfizer to 12-15-year-olds

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three states have already started vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds with Pfizer, after that vaccine was approved last week for that age group. However, Wisconsin has not authorized doses for those teens yet.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said state officials are reviewing data on efficacy and safety, but she anticipates it will be approved soon. While the county's public health department is not giving Pfizer, multiple health clinics in the county have a supply, she added.

"This decision will bring us one step closer to reaching our goals," Weideman said.

Vaccinations in Chippewa County are now half of what they were in early April. In the past week, the county gave 1,891 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, which is down from 2,215 doses a week ago, and well behind the high point of 4,086 doses given five weeks ago.

A Johnson & Johnson clinic was held at the courthouse Wednesday, and a Moderna clinic will be held there 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Weideman said the drop in demand for vaccines has made them reduce their supply.

"We are starting to order fewer doses of vaccine," Weideman said. "We look at the interest of the vaccines in the community. Thankfully, we've not had any wasted vaccines."