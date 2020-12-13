Friends remember UW-L professor Jo Arney: A warrior for kindness

On a small hobby farm just outside of Coon Valley, you could often find Jo Arney sitting around a campfire with her friends, working in her garden or walking near the creek with her dogs.
By Jo’s design, the farm, affectionately called “Skunk Hollow” by those who have loved it, was a place where all were welcome at the table.
“There was stories and lots of laughter,” said Sarah Joslyn, a friend and colleague of Jo’s. “Time just passed so quickly.”
“It was always that place where we would go and everyone would just shed everything,” said fellow friend and colleague, Karolyn Bald. “It was that place where we could totally unwind. It was like a sanctuary of relaxation.”
Jo, 44, died on the morning of Nov. 19 from a sudden illness. Her family has chosen to keep the details of her illness and death private.
She is remembered as an unwavering advocate for those whose voices were not so easily heard — from first generation college students to diseased bison — and as someone who strived to find common ground, kindness and laughter.
A seat at the table
Jo was born Jan. 17, 1976, the oldest of four siblings. The family grew up in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, a small city just southeast of Waupaca.
She spent much of her professional life at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a professor of political science and academic affairs, and most recently as the director of Student Success.
A first-generation college student herself, Jo received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, her masters in philosophy from Colorado State University — where she met her husband, Jeremy — and her doctorate of public affairs from the University of Colorado-Denver.
Nine years older than her twin sisters, and 17 years older than her brother, she paved the way for her siblings, even inspiring her sister to go through the same public affairs program in Colorado and teach in the same field.
“She talked a lot about working with students to help them succeed, and how you could make a difference yourself. But if you can influence others, you can make an even bigger difference,” said Jo’s sister, Kerry Kuenzi, who is now an assistant professor of public and environmental affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
“Recognizing that she was able to do that was really the inspiration to following in her footsteps,” Kuenzi said.
“It wasn’t always an explicit conversation, but being able to just always see her as an exemplar of something that I could do, was really helpful to me.”
Jo wove her own experiences into her work often, and colleagues remember her success in connecting with students was because she could relate to them.
“Sometimes it surprises people how passionate faculty are about students and about student success,” said Betsy Morgan, the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-L. “Jo is that sort-of extraordinary example of someone who spent her entire life trying to make college obtainable for students.”
“She would talk the talk and walk the walk,” Morgan said,” because that’s what her own background was.”
Jo wanted to radicalize the college experience, many of her colleagues said, wanting to shift a system that had for so long simply served students, to give students a seat at the table in crafting their own success.
“She was kind-of famous for her line, that, ‘If we accept student’s tuition money, we have a responsibility to make sure that they do well in college,’” said Tim Dale, professor of political science and public administration at UW-L.
“She thought that it was all of our responsibility to make sure that people didn’t fall through the cracks,” Dale said.
“She believed that everybody at UW-L belonged there, every student belonged there,” said Andrew Ives, director of Student Life.
In the middle of Jo’s career at UW-L, she took a sabbatical to work on a national campaign with American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), to develop programs for first-year student success.
Eventually, this work led her back to UW-L, where a first-year seminar course was developed, a required course meant to propel students into success from the get-go.
The impact Jo had on students is clear and widespread.
On a website dedicated to sharing memories of Jo, students from all walks of life have shared stories of times when Jo helped them or believed in them, steered them in the right direction, or just gave them a well-needed laugh.
“The stories,” Dale said, “are a long list of students who felt like they were at rock bottom, or felt like they were going to drop out of college, and then it turns out that they have a long and successful career, because Jo helped them to see that they could.”
While a student at UW-L, Mark Moralez was invited by Jo to speak at a national AASCU conference she helped coordinate on the future of student-centered experiences.
The speech was given in three parts — what the college experience had been like in the past, what it was now, and what it should be going forward. Jo wanted a student to give the last speech, symbolizing what the future should look like, and tapped Moralez for it.
After the conference, Moralez said Jo was proud of him, and never stopped working with him. She offered him research opportunities and helped him network, and still kept in touch even after he graduated.
As a first generation, low-income student of color, Moralez said that Jo was an ally, and gave marginalized students time that many faculty wouldn’t, and often helped break down barriers for them.
Moralez graduated from UW-L in the spring and is now pursuing a master’s degree in public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a place he said he wouldn’t be if it weren’t for Jo giving him a chance.
“She just had a way of encouraging you and having you realize your worth,” Moralez said. “And that’s what she really did for me.”
But the support he received from Jo went beyond just professional advancement, and Moralez said she became like family.
When he was stuck on campus one Christmas break without any money, Jo bought him groceries. And when he wasn’t going to go see his family over summer vacation who lives across the state in Milwaukee, Jo helped him get a car. She invited him to Skunk Hollow to watch football games and checked-in on him often.
Moralez called Jo his “mom away from home.”
“And nobody knew she was doing that,” said Bald. “She was his family away from home, and she did that for a lot of students.”
Moralez said that the last time he and Jo talked, he was on the verge of giving up on graduate school, but that Jo stopped him in his tracks, bombarding him with compliments and laughter.
“She reminds you of who you are, and who you can be, and that we’re all here to change the world. And she did that, she changed the world in her own way,” he said.
“You can change the world for the better through compassion and kindness, and just believing in the good in people,” Moralez said, “and she was the embodiment of that.”
Common ground
Kindness and compassion bled through in most of Jo’s life.
This included both her passion for nature and studying policy — two things she poetically combined.
Yellowstone National Park, in particular, held a special place in her heart.
She had visited the park as a child, but became particularly interested while studying in Colorado. She helped develop and teach an annual course at the park later on, and would often bring her family, friends and students with her to visit.
But for Jo, it was beyond simply loving the country’s oldest national park, and she dedicated much of her work to understanding the complicated work of protecting it, and weaving it into her work on creating policy based on common ground.
An example Jo would use in her first-year seminar at UW-L was the relationship between ranchers and environmentalists who have different views on wolves and other wildlife at Yellowstone.
“What her research in Yellowstone was on, was finding different ways to connect people who have different perspectives, priorities, and finding common ground, finding that thing that is going to allow us to create good policy that’s going to benefit everyone,” Dale said.
“One of the things that brings everyone together, particularly in Wisconsin, is protecting natural resources and protecting the land,” Kuenzi said.
“We both teach public policy, politics, things like that, and those issues can be really divisive,” she said, “and I think her work in Yellowstone really showed her that there’s a way to find common ground on different topics no matter what they are.”
‘Number one fan’
Many recall Jo as being an instant friend, not just a coworker or professor or sister, and she loved to bring spontaneous happiness to each one of them.
At Skunk Hollow, Jo would often host board game or campfire nights where she told enthralling stories, or football game viewing parties. She even offered to host things like weddings or award ceremonies.
Walking through campus with Jo could take a while, some noted, as she would stop in and out of offices of friends she wanted to say hello to.
She was fully invested in her friends lives, too. Ives said he recalls after he got his dog, Fred, she demanded to meet the dog immediately, inviting them over to Skunk Hollow where he shortly realized he had just crashed a party.
“She always felt like my number one fan,” Ives said.
“If you met Jo, in five seconds you were best friends with Jo,” said colleague Sarah Joslyn, recalling how Jo would pop in on her in the office, always making her laugh. “I don’t remember that awkward, meeting-a-new-person conversation.”
Shortly after meeting, Jo called Bald, inviting her to a country music festival she had randomly gotten tickets to. Neither of them particularly liked country music, but they rode a bus to the festival, and Jo was all-in, dressed in a cowboy hat and boots.
After that, Bald and Jo did a lot together. They particularly loved to “de-stress” at Trader Joe’s or COSTCO, and would turn it into exciting road trips, giggling most of the way.
“Jo could see humor in things that nobody else could see,” Bald said, noting that she wanted to have her own standup special, and that she loved to hear and share stories.
Her family and friends remember her as a practical joker, pranking people with silly gifts or leaving mysterious items in coworkers mailboxes, or handing out random items at get-togethers, like matchbox cars, waiting humorously for people to realize it was a joke.
Even through her final moments, her family said, she kept this spirit, of finding joy in each moment.
When Jo and Jeremy first moved to Skunk Hollow, Kuenzi said she was surprised of the move, never picturing her sister living on a hobby farm.
But soon after, she saw how well it fit her: a place where her beloved dogs could run and play, where she could garden, and hike with her husband. Space to relax, and a place she loved to show off to other people.
It was a place that encompassed all that Jo loved, and the legacy that she’ll leave behind. Her passion for her friends, for helping those who need an extra hand, for protecting natural resources — a place to find common ground.
“For me, the legacy of Jo is this culture of genuine care. Everywhere that Jo went she found people she cared about,” Joslyn said. “She read what wasn’t on the page, she figured out who you were.”
“I think she just wanted a lot of kindness,” Bald said. “She believed in it.”
