Friends remember UW-L professor Jo Arney: A warrior for kindness

After the conference, Moralez said Jo was proud of him, and never stopped working with him. She offered him research opportunities and helped him network, and still kept in touch even after he graduated.

As a first generation, low-income student of color, Moralez said that Jo was an ally, and gave marginalized students time that many faculty wouldn’t, and often helped break down barriers for them.

Moralez graduated from UW-L in the spring and is now pursuing a master’s degree in public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a place he said he wouldn’t be if it weren’t for Jo giving him a chance.

“She just had a way of encouraging you and having you realize your worth,” Moralez said. “And that’s what she really did for me.”

But the support he received from Jo went beyond just professional advancement, and Moralez said she became like family.

When he was stuck on campus one Christmas break without any money, Jo bought him groceries. And when he wasn’t going to go see his family over summer vacation who lives across the state in Milwaukee, Jo helped him get a car. She invited him to Skunk Hollow to watch football games and checked-in on him often.

Moralez called Jo his “mom away from home.”