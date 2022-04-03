John Andersen: Let's get past these foolish ideas

Happy day after April Fool’s to you. The History Channel states that, “Some historians speculate that April Fool’s Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar; People who were slow to get the news or failed to recognize that the start of the new year had moved to January 1 and continued to celebrate it during the last week of March through April 1 became the butt of jokes and hoaxes.”

I was brought up not to call people names, including “fools.” So I have decided to name the day after April Fool’s Day, April Foolish Day. April Foolish Day is my time to reveal things that I call April Foolish:

Foolish: Ideas on public schools right now claiming that Critical Race Theory is being taught and gender bias or gender identity is being taught in kindergarten through third grade. From my early years in grade school, I remember Dick, Jane, Mother, Father Spot and Puff. Some people think 1950 is alive and well. Nope, gone with the wind. Digging deeper into the Gallup numbers revealed that the people who seem to be driving the negative feelings toward American schools do not have children attending them.

Foolish: Ideas that state a candidate for the United States Supreme Court should be religious, Christian or attend any church. Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Supreme Court Jackson, “I’m just asking this question because how important is your faith to you? On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are, in terms of religion? You know, I go to church probably three times a year, so that speaks poorly of me. Or do you attend church regularly?” Judge Jackson’s reply, “There’s no religious test in the Constitution.” Right on!

Foolish: Ideas that you can undo the 2020 Presidential Election. Nope, over with, done that, can’t do it. You would have more success overturning the Packers getting beat by San Francisco 13-10 in the NFC divisional round. It is time to move on.

Foolish: Ideas that the truck convoy to Washington, D.C had anything to do with anything. COVID restrictions were being eliminated before the convoy left San Francisco, diesel fuel prices were pretty high and truckers are in demand to haul the nation’s goods. Wages are going up and working conditions are getting better.

Foolish: Ideas that transgender females are taking over women’s sports. As a person who grew up in the 1950’s the idea of transgender people and the correct use of pronouns is a bit foreign to me. Yet I feel that we are put on this earth to learn and grow. Times change and we have to adjust. The Chippewa fire district has a structure fire last week. Our women firefighters performed as well or better than some male firefighters; me included. If you want to fight fire I do not care what gender you are.

Foolish: The United States Supreme Court sending the Wisconsin Election maps to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. It went to the United States Supreme Court for a reason. Playing ping pong with the maps will solve nothing.

Foolish: Candidates for the Chippewa Falls Board of Education who believe once again that Critical Race Theory is being taught, that serving as a board member for a Christian school then espousing “freedom from tyranny” and “freedom of choice” as a campaign issue are not feeding the bulldog. Those are nothing but talking points for a political agenda. Anyone who has watched one minute of the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine knows the true meaning of loss of freedom and tyranny. If you can’t understand that, don’t run for school board.

Foolish: Believing that with the coming of April spring has come to Wisconsin. Right now the snow is gone from my yard, but even as I type snow is falling. It is 40 degrees but everyone I know is unhappy that it has been cloudy for a week. We live in Wisconsin, and Wisconsin will be Wisconsin.

I know that my “foolish ideas” above may not go over with a lot of folks. However, as Harper Lee wrote, “The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.”

