Journalists for River Valley Media Group win 20 state awards

Journalists with the River Valley Media Group have won 20 awards in a statewide newspaper contest, taking home six first-place titles and a number of other awards.

The staffers from the La Crosse Tribune and the Chippewa Herald were honored in a virtual ceremony Friday night, hosted by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Winning entries in the annual Better Newspaper Contest range from political stories to pandemic coverage, action sports shots, investigative reporting, profiles on important community members, stories on critical medical research and more.

“All of us here at the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald are so proud of our journalists and these well-deserved honors,” said publisher of River Valley Media Group, Sean Burke.

“This recognition from our industry peers is testament to their commitment and dedication to journalism as a public service to our community,” Burke said.

“These awards are great recognition for our staff for work they do every day,” said Bob Heisse, executive editor.

Heisse, who previously served as executive editor of the Kenosha News, also won first place in Division A for editorials focusing on Kenosha.