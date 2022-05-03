Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 42 degrees in January.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
- John Lyberg of Chippewa Falls, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Strategic Communication
- Rachel Fields of Holcombe, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Art
- Alex Hammes of Holmen, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Administration
- Rayne Berg of Onalaska, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
- Courtney Wilson of Osseo, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Psychology