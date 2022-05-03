 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 42 degrees in January.

Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:

  • John Lyberg of Chippewa Falls, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Strategic Communication
  • Rachel Fields of Holcombe, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Art
  • Alex Hammes of Holmen, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Administration
  • Rayne Berg of Onalaska, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
  • Courtney Wilson of Osseo, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
