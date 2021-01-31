 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0.1% of Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19
0 comments
featured top story

0.1% of Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

On Wednesday, Wisconsin passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 100 people for every 100,000 residents, or 0.1% of the population, have now died from coronavirus.

Barron County Public Health Director Laura Sauve isn’t surprised the state has reached that mark. Her county reached the 0.1% death rate weeks ago. Overall, Barron County has seen 69 deaths from the virus, or 150.4 per 100,000 residents. It is the second-highest in the 12 counties in northwest Wisconsin, behind only Clark County, which is at 161.2 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Sauve said it has been challenging for her office to deal with so many deaths.

“In a small community, it’s hard on everyone,” Sauve said Thursday. “Everyone is so connected in small communities. It’s kind of a hopeless feeling. You are working seven days a week, long hours, and you just can never get ahead of it.”

Sauve said one of the challenges is that people incorrectly believed, at least early on, the pandemic was limited to larger population areas, and it wasn’t bad in small towns.

“It’s still a challenge for us,” she said. “Anytime you go into a public space, you still see people not wearing masks. It’s a challenge in the United States, but especially in a rural community. But until someone they know is seriously ill or dies, they won’t take it seriously.”

On Nov. 2, the county had just seven reported deaths. However, the deaths seemed to come daily for the rest of the year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We do have older residents,” she said, adding that seniors are more prone to death from virus-related symptoms. “We had several nursing homes that had outbreaks. We did see many deaths come from our long-term care facilities in a short time.”

The deaths in Barron County are predominantly white residents; although the county has a large minority population, there have not been significant deaths among those residents, she added.

Sauve also pointed out the county has four major health care systems, all providing excellent care for those who got sick.

The Turkey Store in Barron is a major employer in the county, but COVID-19 cases have been minimal from the plant, Sauve said.

“The Turkey Store has done an excellent job of stopping spread within their borders,” she said.

While Sauve is pleased with how the vaccine programs are rolling out in her county, she encouraged people to continue wearing masks whenever possible, and if people choose to gather, they should consider doing it outdoors, even if it means around a bonfire.

“We just encourage the readers to continue to be vigilant while we wait for vaccines to roll out,” she said.

Wisconsin’s death rate trails behind the national average. Nationwide, about 439,000 people have died from an estimated U.S. population of 331.42 million, or about 129 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn Grace Kelly
Obituaries

Brooklyn Grace Kelly

“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her …

+2
Lyle A. Goettl
Obituaries

Lyle A. Goettl

CADOTT — Lyle A. Goettl, 74, of Cadott passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Michelle J. Smokowicz
Obituaries

Michelle J. Smokowicz

LAKE HALLIE — Michelle J. Smokowicz, 60, of Lake Hallie passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Changes Needed for Joint Resolution on Health Emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News