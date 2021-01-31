0.1% of Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19

On Nov. 2, the county had just seven reported deaths. However, the deaths seemed to come daily for the rest of the year.

“We do have older residents,” she said, adding that seniors are more prone to death from virus-related symptoms. “We had several nursing homes that had outbreaks. We did see many deaths come from our long-term care facilities in a short time.”

The deaths in Barron County are predominantly white residents; although the county has a large minority population, there have not been significant deaths among those residents, she added.

Sauve also pointed out the county has four major health care systems, all providing excellent care for those who got sick.

The Turkey Store in Barron is a major employer in the county, but COVID-19 cases have been minimal from the plant, Sauve said.

“The Turkey Store has done an excellent job of stopping spread within their borders,” she said.

While Sauve is pleased with how the vaccine programs are rolling out in her county, she encouraged people to continue wearing masks whenever possible, and if people choose to gather, they should consider doing it outdoors, even if it means around a bonfire.