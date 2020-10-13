$10 million movie theater relief grant introduced by Gov. Evers

Wisconsin movie theaters just a received a little help to get them through the recent coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $10 million grant to support movie theaters throughout the state. This money is being introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affecting the seating capacity in theaters and the lack of new films able to be shown due to inaction in Hollywood.

Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, said she is appreciative of the help Evers is offering to movie theaters throughout Wisconsin.

“We appreciate Gov. Evers effort to help Wisconsin theaters,” Olson said. “We’re thankful he has recognized our struggle and the importance that movie theaters are to communities.”

The appreciation for the $10 million is being felt throughout the state by independent movie chains who at the moment are not receiving any stimulus money at the federal level.

“By acknowledging the tremendously dire situation that our industry is facing in the midst of this pandemic, Gov. Evers has created a program to help bridge us to the other side,” said George Rouman, president of NATO-WI&UP and owner of Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander.