$10 million movie theater relief grant introduced by Gov. Evers

Wisconsin movie theaters just a received a little help to get them through the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $10 million grant to support movie theaters throughout the state. This money is being introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affecting the seating capacity in theaters and the lack of new films able to be shown due to inaction in Hollywood.
Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, said she is appreciative of the help Evers is offering to movie theaters throughout Wisconsin.
“We appreciate Gov. Evers effort to help Wisconsin theaters,” Olson said. “We’re thankful he has recognized our struggle and the importance that movie theaters are to communities.”
The appreciation for the $10 million is being felt throughout the state by independent movie chains who at the moment are not receiving any stimulus money at the federal level.
“By acknowledging the tremendously dire situation that our industry is facing in the midst of this pandemic, Gov. Evers has created a program to help bridge us to the other side,” said George Rouman, president of NATO-WI&UP and owner of Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander.
Theaters closed originally in March as part of the Safer at Home order and reopened over the past few months, but difficulties getting attendees to come out to see films has been a challenge. Even looking past the stigma of gathering in any size of group is unsafe due to rising COVID-19 numbers, most major releases have delayed their release to 2021 or chosen to forego theaters entirely due to the uncertainty surrounding the industry.
Most recently the newest Pixar Animation movie, “Soul,” has chosen to premiere on the streaming service Disney + instead of going to theatres, and “Dune,” “No Time to Die” and “Black Widow” will debut well into 2021, in some cases more than a year after their original release dates.
Olson said the funds from the state level will be beneficial to keeping doors open until the pandemic passes and new movies start releasing consistently again, but the situation is so dire at the moment that federal funds will need to be introduced if the movie theater industry is to survive.
“The grant is lifeline to help all theaters including ours which have basically closed the last six months, but it is only short term,” Olson said. “Since Hollywood has moved the movies again we’re going to need aid from the federal level. Without that we have heard that 69% of all small and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently.”
