11 new active COVID-19 cases announced in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 11 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,416 countywide to date (fewer than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,770 negative coronavirus tests and 269 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 670,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 381 cases) and 7,712 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (no deaths in the last 24 hours). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.