11 new cases of COVID-19 announced Monday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 11 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,274 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,937 negative coronavirus tests administered and 249 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 652,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 419 cases) and 7,421 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of one life lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.