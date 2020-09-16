11 new COVID cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county now has a total of 432 confirmed cases.
Forty one of those cases are considered active – up five in the last day. A total of 391 have been released from isolation – and increase of six in the last day.
Negative tests are a 13,161 – an increase of 77 in the last day, according to the county.
One person is now hospitalized and no deaths have been reported in Chippewa County from the virus.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.