11 new COVID cases in Chippewa County
11 new COVID cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county now has a total of 432 confirmed cases.

Forty one of those cases are considered active – up five in the last day. A total of 391 have been released from isolation – and increase of six in the last day.

Negative tests are a 13,161 – an increase of 77 in the last day, according to the county.

One person is now hospitalized and no deaths have been reported in Chippewa County from the virus.

