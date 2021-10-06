112th life lost due to COVID-19 in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 29 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,872 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active).

Another individual died from complications with coronavirus Wednesday, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 112 lives lost.

There have now been 35,560 negative coronavirus tests administered and 401 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (six individuals currently hospitalized) in the county to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has seen 826,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 4,823 active cases), and 8,960 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 26 lives lost). 430 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.