12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, Wisconsin deaths surpass 5,000
12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, Wisconsin deaths surpass 5,000

Chippewa County’s daily positive COVID-19 cases continue to drop as Monday only 12 new cases were reported and zero deaths, leaving the total at 65 in the county to date. There have now been 5,797 cases of coronavirus to-date in Chippewa County (406 currently active).

There have now been 24,881 negative test results for COVID-19 to-date in Chippewa County and 171 hospitalizations due to complications with coronavirus (eight currently hospitalized).

In the state of Wisconsin there have been 472,017 cases of COVID-19, with 28,321 of those currently considered active. 5,042 individuals have died in Wisconsin due to complications with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 10).

