12 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 39 pass away statewide

Chippewa County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 6,944 to-date (139 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 87 lives lost.
There have now been 27,456 negative coronavirus tests administered in the county and two individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (213 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is classified as “high.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there have now been 552,951 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (11,059 currently active) and 6,708 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 39).