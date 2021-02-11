 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 39 pass away statewide
0 comments
top story

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 39 pass away statewide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 6,944 to-date (139 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 87 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 27,456 negative coronavirus tests administered in the county and two individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (213 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is classified as “high.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there have now been 552,951 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (11,059 currently active) and 6,708 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 39).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News