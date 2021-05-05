 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 new COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, 15 statewide deaths
0 comments
top story

12 new COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, 15 statewide deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,351 countywide to date (less than 80 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 30,405 negative coronavirus tests and 256 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 663,000 cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 824 cases) and 7,582 individuals have passed away statewide after a battle with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 15 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo, De Blasio clash over renaming Columbus Day

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam
Local News

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

This circa 1983 photo shows what today is Erickson Park on the East side of Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. Prominent features in the photo are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News