12 new COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, 15 statewide deaths

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,351 countywide to date (less than 80 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,405 negative coronavirus tests and 256 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 663,000 cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 824 cases) and 7,582 individuals have passed away statewide after a battle with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 15 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.