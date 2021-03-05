13 die from COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin Friday, seven new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,072 to-date countywide (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,600 negative coronavirus test results in Chippewa County and two individuals are currently hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (222 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 565,999 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,650 currently active) and 7,087 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date statewide (a one day increase of 13). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Chippewa Herald Staff