13 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County, death toll rises to 62

CHIPPEWA HERALD
Chippewa County announced 13 new active COVID-19 cases and another individual has passed away due to complications with coronavirus.
This brings Chippewa County’s total positive cases of COVID-19 to 5,476 to date (767 considered active), and 62 people have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in the county in 2020.
There have now been 24,178 negative COVID-19 test results received in the county, and 163 people have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus (13 currently hospitalized).
In the state of Wisconsin there have now been 442,293 cases of COVID-19 (44,229 currently active), and 4,359 individuals have died due to coronavirus complications (a one day increase of 15).
