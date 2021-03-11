13 pass away from COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin Thursday, eight new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 7,101 countywide to-date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,742 negative coronavirus deaths and 226 hospitalizations (two currently hospitalized) to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 568,193 cases of COVID-19 to-date (less than 5,750 currently active) and 7,152 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of 13). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.