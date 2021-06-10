14 die statewide from COVID-19 complications

Chippewa County announced two new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,495 countywide to date (fewer than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,129 negative coronavirus tests administered and 287 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications (three individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 130 active cases) and 7,995 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus to date (a one day increase of 14 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.