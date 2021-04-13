 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday
0 comments
top story

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 14 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total number of positive cases to 7,236 to-date (less than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,690 total negative coronavirus tests and 243 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 646,000 cases of COVID-19 to-date (a one day increase of 483 cases) and 7,384 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of three lives lost).

214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News