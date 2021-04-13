14 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday

Chippewa County announced 14 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total number of positive cases to 7,236 to-date (less than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,690 total negative coronavirus tests and 243 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 646,000 cases of COVID-19 to-date (a one day increase of 483 cases) and 7,384 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of three lives lost).

214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.