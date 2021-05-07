14 statewide COVID-19 deaths Friday in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced seven new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,366 countywide to date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,466 negative coronavirus tests and 258 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 665,000 cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 793 cases) and 7,614 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 18 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.