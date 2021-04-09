14 statewide COVID-19 deaths Friday, nine new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced nine new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,218 countywide to-date (less than 65 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,588 negative coronavirus tests administered and 240 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 643,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 7,500 currently active) and 7,371 individuals have passed away due to complications coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of 14 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.