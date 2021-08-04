15 new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 15 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,668 countywide to date (fewer than 100 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,829 negative coronavirus tests administered and 308 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 691,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 1,611 active cases) and 8,299 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of four lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.