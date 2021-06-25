15 pass statewide in Wisconsin Friday due to complications with COVID-19

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Friday (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,515 countywide to date. No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,339 negative coronavirus tests administered and 299 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 142 active cases) and 8,092 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 15 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.