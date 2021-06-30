17 die statewide from COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced there were no new active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active), leaving the total positive cases at 7,517 countywide to date. No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,362 negative coronavirus test results and 300 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 135 active cases) and 8,126 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 17 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.