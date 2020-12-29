17 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, death toll remains stagnate at 65

Chippewa County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no new deaths, leaving the coronavirus death toll in the area at 65 to-date. There have now been 5,814 cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County to-date (349 currently active).

There have now been 24,927 negative coronavirus test results in Chippewa County and 173 hospitalizations (eight currently hospitalized).

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 474,401 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (28,464 currently active) and 5,065 people have lost their lives due to complications with the virus (a one day increase of 23).