17 statewide COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 18 new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 18 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,947 countywide to date (170 case currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 97 lives lost.

There have now been 32,392 negative coronavirus tests administered and 330 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 711,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 1,667 active cases) and 8,353 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 17 lives lost). 250 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.