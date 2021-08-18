 Skip to main content
170 active COVID-19 cases currently in Chippewa County
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 21 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,929 countywide to date (170 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 97 lives lost.

There have now been 32,354 negative coronavirus tests administered and 331 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 710,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,025 active cases) and 8,336 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 12 lives lost). 250 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
Concerned about COVID-19?

