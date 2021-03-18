 Skip to main content
19 COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday, six new cases in Chippewa County
19 COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday, six new cases in Chippewa County

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 7,132 countywide to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,945 negative coronavirus tests and 231 total COVID-19 hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 571,061 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,203 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in Wisconsin (a one-day increase of 19). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

