19 die from COVID-19 complications Tuesday in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced 52 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,739 countywide to date (457 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost.

There have now been 33,653 negative coronavirus tests administered and 359 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 758,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 3,891 active cases) and 8,632 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 19 lives lost). 315 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.