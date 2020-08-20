2,000 people served at 'Farmer Appreciation Dinner' at Chippewa fairgrounds

Instead of canceling or postponing the event to 2021, Mcilquham said the Chamber of Commerce did everything in its power to see the event through so it could benefit farmers while keeping participants safe and comfortable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Chamber of Commerce is doing a great job of adapting to the COVID-19 situation,” Mcilquham said. “Having the drive-thru was a very efficient way of holding the event and we’re glad they did because they deserve the support. Without them we’d starve.”

Volunteers at the Farmer Appreciation Dinner served more than 2,000 people a warm meal. Of those 2,000 people, 1,000 meal tickets were given to farmers.

A total of 50 Chippewa Valley businesses supported the event either through a sponsorship or providing volunteers, emphasizing the community’s recognition of the importance of the farming industry.

For those not able to attend Wednesday’s event or those who did and want to continue to support the local farming community, Mcilquham said the best thing for community members to do is buy local and support local agriculture as much as possible.

“Buying local is a really great thing to do,” Mcilquham said. “Going to farmers’ markets, buying local products and going out of your way to support local dairy farmers is the best thing you can do right now to support them.”

