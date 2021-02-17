2,500 Chippewa County residents have been vaccinated a week the past month, cases continue to decline

Over the past three weeks, an average of about 2,500 Chippewa County residents have been vaccinated.

“We are ready to give more vaccines; we are able to give more,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “It’s all about the supply available.”

In the past week, 2,548 COVID-19 vaccines were given in the county, up from 2,440 a week ago, and down slightly from 2,666 two weeks ago, with about two-thirds of doses being Pfizer and one-third being the Moderna vaccine.

Overall, 12,200 vaccines have been given to county residents: 9,329 have received the first dose while 2,871 people have received their second, booster shot.

Weideman echoed comments from public health directors everywhere — supply isn’t meeting demand. Her office requested 500 doses for first-time vaccinations but only received 100. They did receive 200 doses for second shots. With so few doses, her office won’t be holding any more clinics this week.

“Sadly, eligibility does not mean availability,” she said.

Despite the slow rollout, Weideman said that expansion of eligibility to teachers and daycare workers is still targeted to begin March 1, she added.