20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chippewa County
20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chippewa County

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 5,666 cases to-date (510 currently active). No additional coronavirus related deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 65 individuals to-date in Chippewa County.

There have now been 24,571 negative coronavirus test results and 166 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (eight currently admitted) to-date in Chippewa County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state of Wisconsin has reported 460,913 cases (36,873 currently active) of COVID-19 and 4,754 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the state to-date (a one day increase of nine).

Concerned about COVID-19?

