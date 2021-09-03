 Skip to main content
20-year-old Chippewa Falls man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile
Dylan Olson
CHIPPEWA HERALD

A 20-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Chippewa Falls.

Dylan J. Olson appeared for a bond hearing this week in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of second-degree sexual assault. Judge Steve Gibbs released Olson on a signature bond and set a return date of Oct. 12. As terms of his release, Olson cannot have any unsupervised contact with the juvenile victim or with any juvenile females.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report was immediately available.

