2020 Chippewa Herald Person of the Year: Alissa Broughton

“She’s actually making life better for the people she works with and the children she takes in,” Caswell said. “Everyone she works with says how great she is. She has a fun bubbly personality and is always working hard. I think it’s great she is getting recognized, because someone who does so much for others really deserves it.”

Alissa is doing her best to focus on the positive aspects of the situation. While her children may have had to learn virtually for most of the school year, she has been able to spend more time with them than she has before.

And while she often hops straight into the shower after a long work day, she is still eager to devote as much time as she can to help them through the mutually shared uncertainty that has come along with the coronavirus era.

Lacey Chapek, a close friend and co-worker at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley, said Alissa is a model of stability and strength. Chapek said she is always willing to help anyone out with any situation she can, going above and beyond the call of duty of a traditional RN.