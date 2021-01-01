2020 Chippewa Herald Person of the Year: Alissa Broughton

2020 was a trying year for the majority of the population, but an individual in Chippewa County is doing everything she can to ease the lives of others.
Alissa Broughton, a registered nurse (RN) at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley, has been recognized as the 2020 Chippewa Herald Person of the Year.
The award recognizes a citizen who has had a significant and positive impact on the community over the past calendar year. The River Valley Media Group expanded the award, a tradition for the La Crosse Tribune, and started it at the Chippewa Herald.
Broughton said being recognized as the Person of the Year in 2020 is an honor she didn’t see coming.
“I just do what I do and I love what I do,” she said. “It is a really nice feeling to be recognized doing what I love.”
Prior to March of this past year, Alissa enjoyed spending her free time camping, jet skiing and with her ever-growing family, however the COVID-19 pandemic threw her a curveball and changed her plans immediately.
Working in healthcare as a RN, she has been exposed to the coronavirus heads on every day, but instead of weighing her down she has used it is a motivator to be strong for her patients, her family and herself.
She said seeing many patients battle for their lives has made her appreciate her own more than she ever has before.
“It’s definitely more stressful, but it’s a different kind of stress,” Broughton said. “It’s helped me really spend every day like it’s my last day and making everything count. My family has been great with understanding everything that’s going on and understanding what’s going on at my job. I think the pandemic has made us closer as a family.”
In addition to looking after others all day while at work, Broughton has devoted her home life to taking care of others. Alongside her husband, Alissa has raised two biological children and has been a foster parent for the past 15 years. The Broughtons have adopted two children, are currently fostering one child and have had guardianship over another foster child for the past few years.
Being an adopted child herself, Alissa said wanting to make children feel welcomed and loved in her home has been her calling since she was a child.
“I wanted to give back and get involved with adoption and fostering kids too,” Broughton said. “I want to help them know it’s OK to be adopted and there is nothing wrong with it.”
Roxanne Caswell, Broughton’s aunt and fellow healthcare worker, said the fact Alissa is so humble while bolstering the lives of those around her is an impressive trait and deserves to be recognized amid a sea of negativity surrounding a global pandemic.
“She’s actually making life better for the people she works with and the children she takes in,” Caswell said. “Everyone she works with says how great she is. She has a fun bubbly personality and is always working hard. I think it’s great she is getting recognized, because someone who does so much for others really deserves it.”
Alissa is doing her best to focus on the positive aspects of the situation. While her children may have had to learn virtually for most of the school year, she has been able to spend more time with them than she has before.
And while she often hops straight into the shower after a long work day, she is still eager to devote as much time as she can to help them through the mutually shared uncertainty that has come along with the coronavirus era.
Lacey Chapek, a close friend and co-worker at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley, said Alissa is a model of stability and strength. Chapek said she is always willing to help anyone out with any situation she can, going above and beyond the call of duty of a traditional RN.
“She is solid; always trustworthy and someone you can count on to get the job done,” Chapek said. “This holds true in her home life as well. We became friends while working at Our Lady of Victory Hospital. She has helped so many community members, my family and neighbors with what she may consider minor things, but to them, mean the world. I just cannot stress what a kind and deserving person she is.”
While there may be a light at the end of the tunnel out of this pandemic, the good work will not stop any time soon for Alissa Broughton. She said work and family are the two things she loves most and will always be the biggest sources of pride for her.
“I’m blessed to be able to do what I do for a living and take care of my family,” Broughton said. “I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”