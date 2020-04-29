2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 2020 Chippewa Valley Airshow has been cancelled due to “current safety recommendations and restrictions affecting several scheduled performers,” the Boy Scouts of America announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The two-day event was scheduled for June 13-14 and was set to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, along with a wide variety of other performers and static displays.

“Unfortunately, current travel restrictions and government advice surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to lose our military performers, making it impossible to host the high-quality event attendees have come to expect,” said Tim Molepske, Scout executive with the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America in the release. “While we understand this news is disappointing to our air show fans, sponsors and supporters, we understand it is the right thing to do.

“The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, staff and scouts is our priority and always top of the mind when we make decisions.”

Those who purchased general admission or upgraded seating tickets or parking ahead of the event may request a full refund or choose to donate their purchase to the scouts as a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible contribution.