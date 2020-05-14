Education student feature: Benjamin LeMay

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Dave and Sue LeMay
Educator: Roger Skifstad
Benjamin’s comments about Mr. Skifstad: "Mr. Skifstad was one of the first teachers I had when I came to high school," LeMay said. "His room was always open when I wanted to talk or needed a place to eat lunch. He was my cross country coach and helped me improve my ability while keeping the sport fun."
Mr. Skifstad’s comments about Benjamin: "Ben has unmatched positive energy in our school," Skifstad said. "As his English teacher and cross country coach, I’ve seen many sides of Ben; how he attacks studying in school, and training in athletics, while being so pleasant to be around is what I’ll always remember when I think of Ben."
Future plans: "I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout for a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering," LeMay said. "After receiving my degree, I hope to work as an engineer for a sports-related company such as Nike or Trek."
