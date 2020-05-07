2020 Excellence in Education Student Feature: Marah Dunham
2020 Excellence in Education Student Feature: Marah Dunham

Dunham mug
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Marah Dunham

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Alan and Emily Dunham

Educator: Jeff Keding

Marah’s comments about Mr. Keding: “I most definitely did not choose Mr. Keding because he taught my favorite class, but rather because of how he taught the class,” Dunham said. “He’s always challenged us to take the high road and focus on learning and recognizing patterns rather than simply memorizing material. I’m thankful for that mentality he has taught me.”

Mr. Keding’s comments about Marah:

“It has been my pleasure to have Marah in class over the last couple of years,” Keding said. “As one of my top students she demonstrates organization, responsibility, and a down-to-earth calm that is transmitted to those around her. She exemplifies an honest and caring attitude towards others along with a keen sense of humor. Her charismatic personality and moral strength will certainly insure her success as she pursues her goals into the future.”

Future Plans:

After graduating high school, Marah plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in elementary education and play tennis. She intends to teach at an elementary school somewhere where it’s not so cold.

