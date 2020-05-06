2020 Excellence in Education student feature: Nicole Crumbaker

Nicole Crumbaker
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Nelson and Mary Crumbaker
Educator: Elizabeth Joosten
Nicole’s comments about Mrs. Joosten:
I selected Mrs. Joosten as my educator because she has helped me grow tremendously as a singer in my first year of choir. Her unmatched kindness and endless encouragement has helped to build confidence in not only myself but the whole choir; thank you!
Mrs. Joosten’s comments about Nicole:
Nicole is an extraordinary young lady! Her dedication to excellence, positive work ethic and maturity are just a few of her many exemplary attributes that contribute to the successful achievement of her goals. I believe she will continue to positively impact other lives as she has mine.
Future Plans:
Nicole plans to attend a four-year university and hopes her first year will lead her in a clear direction.
