2020 Excellence in Education student feature: Nicole Crumbaker
2020 Excellence in Education student feature: Nicole Crumbaker

Crumbaker mug
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Nicole Crumbaker

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Nelson and Mary Crumbaker

Educator: Elizabeth Joosten

Nicole’s comments about Mrs. Joosten:

I selected Mrs. Joosten as my educator because she has helped me grow tremendously as a singer in my first year of choir. Her unmatched kindness and endless encouragement has helped to build confidence in not only myself but the whole choir; thank you!

Mrs. Joosten’s comments about Nicole:

Nicole is an extraordinary young lady! Her dedication to excellence, positive work ethic and maturity are just a few of her many exemplary attributes that contribute to the successful achievement of her goals. I believe she will continue to positively impact other lives as she has mine.

Future Plans:

Nicole plans to attend a four-year university and hopes her first year will lead her in a clear direction.

