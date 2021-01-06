2021 Alice in Dairyland competition canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting events in 2021.

The 74th annual Alice in Dairyland competition has been canceled. Resentatives from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the competition, originally scheduled to take place in May in Walworth County will be postponed to 2022.

Randy Romanski, secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, said the cancelation is unfortunate but ultimately necessary to maintain the health/safety of everyone involved.

“While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not,” Romanski said. “Cancelling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve.”

Julia Nunes, Chippewa Falls native and current Alice in Dairyland, will retain her position and fulfill the role’s obligations until July 2022.

Krista Knigge, administrator for the Department of Agriculture’s division for agricultural development, said the Alice in Dairyland finals will return even stronger in 2022.