2021 Chippewa Valley fireworks displays

The Fourth of July is coming up this Sunday and there are a number of family friendly fireworks displays/celebrations taking place this weekend in the Chippewa Valley. All of these events are free and open to the public.
In-person fireworks displays were largely postponed, or outright canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020.
While 2021 doesn’t have the largest number of displays the area has seen in recent years, at least five larger displays will be made available to residents in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie.
Chippewa Falls resident Adam Stapleton said he plans on viewing the fireworks displays on Lake Wissota Sunday night, as he has done for many years.
“The Fourth of July wouldn’t be right without some fireworks,” Stapleton said. “The area usually does a good job of putting on a show for us, so we’re excited for another fun year. Covid doesn’t seem to be stopping any event in the area from happening anymore, so I’m not too worried about anything this year.”
Fireworks displays
*Cinder City Park, Altoona (July 3rd) – Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with the Festival Foods Fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. Also included in the event will be run/walk events, tournaments, food, beverages and children’s games.
*Lake Menomin, Menomonie (July 3rd) – This display, sponsored by the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce will take place beginning at 10 p.m. Concessions and other activities will also be offered at this event.
*Lake Wissota, Chippewa Falls (July 4th) – Beginning at 9 p.m., a series of fireworks displays will be viewable from Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls. These displays include a number of private residents displays, which will be viewable by boat or from nearby residences.
*Plank Hill, Eau Claire (July 4th) – This event will take place from 10 p.m.-midnight at Plank Hill and will be livestreamed on WEAU Channel 13, I-94 radio and WAXX 104.5FM.
*Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Chippewa Falls (July 4th) – A fireworks display courtesy of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds will begin between 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. and will serve as an introduction to the upcoming Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
From Herald files: Photo from the 2019 Northern Wisconsin State Fair
