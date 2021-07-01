2021 Chippewa Valley fireworks displays

The Fourth of July is coming up this Sunday and there are a number of family friendly fireworks displays/celebrations taking place this weekend in the Chippewa Valley. All of these events are free and open to the public.

In-person fireworks displays were largely postponed, or outright canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020.

While 2021 doesn’t have the largest number of displays the area has seen in recent years, at least five larger displays will be made available to residents in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie.

Chippewa Falls resident Adam Stapleton said he plans on viewing the fireworks displays on Lake Wissota Sunday night, as he has done for many years.

“The Fourth of July wouldn’t be right without some fireworks,” Stapleton said. “The area usually does a good job of putting on a show for us, so we’re excited for another fun year. Covid doesn’t seem to be stopping any event in the area from happening anymore, so I’m not too worried about anything this year.”

Fireworks displays