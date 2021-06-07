 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Excellence in Education Student: Alexa Wickland
0 Comments
top story

2021 Excellence in Education Student: Alexa Wickland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexa Wickland and Michael Renneke
PARKER REED, The Herald

Alexa Wickland (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: John & Chris Wickland

Educator: Michael Renneke

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls High School Band Teacher

Alexa’s comments about Mr. Renneke: “Mr. Renneke has been my most influential educator because he has helped me grow into the person I am today,” Wickland said. “He has taught me about leadership and his sense of humor has made high school a lot more enjoyable.”

Mr. Renneke’s comments about Alexa: “People I respect, heroes of mine, would be Bob Hope… Abraham Lincoln, definitely. Bono. And probably Alexa Wickland would be the fourth one,” Renneke said. “And I just think all those people really helped the world in so many ways that it’s really beyond words. It’s really incalculable. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. —Wayne Gretzky —Michael Scott.”

Future Plans: Alexia is going to UW-Madison to major in biomedical engineering, where she can either go to medical school or get her Masters in Biomedical Engineering.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truman Dell Woodruff
Obituaries

Truman Dell Woodruff

Truman Dell Woodruff passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2021, as the result of a rare and fast-growing cancer, with his wife and da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News