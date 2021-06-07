2021 Excellence in Education Student: Alexa Wickland

Alexa Wickland (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)

Parents: John & Chris Wickland

Educator: Michael Renneke

Chippewa Falls High School Band Teacher

Alexa’s comments about Mr. Renneke: “Mr. Renneke has been my most influential educator because he has helped me grow into the person I am today,” Wickland said. “He has taught me about leadership and his sense of humor has made high school a lot more enjoyable.”

Mr. Renneke’s comments about Alexa: “People I respect, heroes of mine, would be Bob Hope… Abraham Lincoln, definitely. Bono. And probably Alexa Wickland would be the fourth one,” Renneke said. “And I just think all those people really helped the world in so many ways that it’s really beyond words. It’s really incalculable. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. —Wayne Gretzky —Michael Scott.”

Future Plans: Alexia is going to UW-Madison to major in biomedical engineering, where she can either go to medical school or get her Masters in Biomedical Engineering.

