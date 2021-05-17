2021 Excellence in Education Student: Alexis Dawson

Alexis Dawson (Chippewa Falls Senior High School)
Parent: Jill Dawson
Educator: Michele (Madame) Nuttelman
Chippewa Falls High School French V Teacher
Alexis’s comments about Madame Nuttelman: "When I started French five years ago, I never thought I’d be where I am today," Dawson said. "Madame Nuttelman truly taught me so much, all while having fun learning the French language and culture. I especially loved playing games and watching videos. I just want to say thank you to Madame for everything she’s done for me both in and outside of school."
Madame Nuttleman’s comments about Alexis: "Lexi is a one-of-a-kind student who brings creativity, passion, and dedication to whatever she does. She is a leader and role model who empowers other students to be their best. I respect Lexi for her determination and her ability to stay positive and find a reason to smile everyday. It’s been a fun three years."
Future plans: Alexis dreams to continue her education at UW-Madison starting this fall. She is currently undecided on a major but is exploring either a Mathematics or Psychology major, and a minor in French. She is looking forward to seeing what her future has in store for her. Alexis is very open to whatever opportunities the future may hold.